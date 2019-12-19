Glenn Mena says new video “YBKT” will now arrive in January

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Glenn Mena has been putting in work on his highly anticipated new single ‘You Better Know That,’ which was initially slated for release this December, but we are told the project won’t arrive this December anymore, it has been shifted till January 2020.

Mena recently addressed rumors about the release date where he clarified that this cut means a lot to him and he’d prefer to begin his new year by making a statement of intent with a bang, but he assured that another project might as well arrive before the Christmas.

Although no release date was initially announced, but we are told the decision was from the singer’s record label, Mask and Music Group. YBKT will appear on Glenn Mena’s upcoming debut album next year, and the afropolitan model and contemporary singer-songwiter is making plans to release more of musical videos come 2020.

