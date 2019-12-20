Girl Child education: Kebbi First Lady harps on adequate funding for CSOs

Kindly Share This Story:



First Lady of Kebbi state, Hajia Zainab Bagudu, has called for more funding for civil society organisations, CSOs, championing the girl-child education to enable them reach more people at the grassroots with their advocacy programmes.

Hajia Bagudu stated this in Abuja yesterday in her keynote address at the fifth anniversary of the Green Heart Impact Foundation, GHIF, a non-governmental organisation, dedicated to taking girl-child hawkers off the street, enrol them in schools and also empower their parents economically.

She stressed that doing this would enable CSOs educate more people at the grassroots and reduce instances of infant mortality and out-of-school children in the North, given the proximity of CSOs to the rural people.

She blamed the high rate of infant and maternal mortality in the north on poor access to education, saying with adequate education lack of education, the “horrible” statistics from that part of the country will change for good.

“We are in a terrible situation and we need to do something about it. Most of the health indices for the north are horrible and it is all tied to education.

“Women do not go to hospital to deliver. They do not use their mosquito nets. Even though government spends so much buying these mosquito nets, they do not sleep under them, because of poor education. Some of them don’t know what to do with it.

She also decried what she called poor advocacy, noting that as a result, women, particularly in the north have not been able to reap from the opportunities that stare them in the face.

“But we are not doing this (advocacy) and we are not raising awareness the way we should. We’ve resorted to things like social media. Media is good but 68 to 72 per cent of women that were surveyed do not have access to any form of mass media,” she said.

Continuing, Hajia Bagudu noted that “majority of Nigerians are living in the rural areas and they do not access the mass media. So things like what Green Heart Impact Foundation is doing is what we really need to get back to- going back to our grassroots, reaching out to those rural people and educating them.”

Mrs Bagudu said though government is still finding it difficult to meet the UN recommendation of $700 annual budgetary allocation for the education of every child in developing countries, supporting the CSOs with better funding would help them make huge impact in that regard.

“CSOs are the ones going to the grassroots to create ways, monitoring, educating and raising awareness. Strengthening them more and giving them the resources they need would help them do better and reach more people at the grassroots,” she said.

In her remarks, founder of GHIF, Munira Suleiman- Nalaraba said the organisation is fighting poverty by addressing its root cause, adding that through its ‘Books Over Trays’ project and a No-To-Girl-Child-Hawking campaign which started in 2017, GHIF has taken 76 girls off the streets from seven states, and enrolled them in schools.

“They enjoy full scholarships covering full tuition, toiletries, books, uniforms, provisions, living stipends, among others. We have also empowered 76 mothers with tools such as sewing machines, pepper grinding machines and grants for small-scale businesses, knowing that some of these girls are on the streets hawking for the entire family to survive,” Tanimu said.

Aside its education project, GHIF has also helped facilitate freedom for over 120 inmates who were jailed for their inability to meet up their bail conditions, paid medical bills for 500, and attended to orphans and internally displaced persons.

“We have trained 750 young people, free of charge, at our 2 computer training centres in Kano and Kaduna.

“Green Heart Impact Foundation hopes to train 1000 girls in schools every year and equally empower their mothers,” she added.

