Giggs criticises United star, Martial who ‘has to try extra hard’

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has heavily criticized Anthony Martial for his performance in Sunday’s draw against Everton.

The France attacker was a peripheral figure as United laboured to a 1-1 draw against the struggling Toffees, with Mason Greenwood coming off the bench to level the scores and salvage a point.

ALSO READ: Greenwood rescues Man Utd in Everton draw

Despite United having 24 shots in the match, Martial only mustered one effort – which was blocked – and Giggs believes he did not do anywhere near enough upfront, suggesting that youngster Greenwood may now deserve to start ahead of him.

“He is talented, and he’s not a bad kid, but the problem he has is that he looks lethargic all the time. He looks casual as if he’s not bothered,” Giggs said.

“When it comes off, and he’s doing brilliant things, you say it just comes naturally. But when it’s not, you think: he’s not running, he’s not trying, he’s not working hard enough, he’s not holding the ball up.

“So in my eyes he has to try extra hard because of his persona, because of the way that he moves.

“But he doesn’t look like he breaks sweat and when United are chasing a game you want someone to get across the front post – you might not score, but your teammate might score.

“It’s all these sort of things that you’re not getting off him at the moment.

“With Mason coming on and doing that, getting in positions to score goals, he [Martial] is going to be under pressure, because he’s not giving you anything defensively and he’s not giving you anything offensively either.”

On Greenwood, he added: “He looks a threat, every time he comes on. I think Ole is handling him in the right way at the moment, bringing him on, impact player.

“It’s just how long you can keep him like that, because also when he starts games he’s scoring goals. We talk about Martial, he’s not doing enough, he’s not much of a goal threat, no chances in the box, so it won’t be long before Mason Greenwood starts.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: