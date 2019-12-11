GIG Mobility digitalizes transport operations in Ghana

By Juliet Umeh

Transport Company, GIG Mobility, formerly known as God is Good Motors, said it is investing in the use of technology innovation to enhance customer experience through digitization and transforming Africa’s interstate and regional transportation network systems.

Recently, it launched technology-powered transport company operations in Ghana where it would operate inter-city services in two of its major cities.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer, Vuakpor Muoghereh said: “The expansion into Ghana is in line with the company’s agenda to provide great customer experience for commuters across Africa. We are committed to moving people across cities easily and safely.

“We are launching our Ghana operations with two terminals in the cities of Accra and Kumasi where we will run the Accra /Kumasi route as well as the Accra / Nigeria route. We plan to cut across major regions in Ghana in the shortest possible time”

He also noted that the company has launched several technology driven tools to redefine transport, including its booking app available on Google play store and iOS for Apple users and its locally developed enterprise mobility platform which allows interested investors to operate in the transport industry through the GIGM enterprise partner model.

Executive Chairman of the GIG Group, Chidi Ajaere, also said that the company is undergoing complete restructuring and strategically repositioning for global opportunities and it’s still mindful of the need to learn from its local experiences in Nigeria and elsewhere.

He said: “GIG mobility is committed to moving people freely and easily. We believe in the digitalization of transportation and are very deliberate in our approach. We want to change the way transport is done in Africa with key focus on the interstate/city space, one country at a time.

“Ghana has a rich market that is yet to be fully explored. Road transportation accounts for over 90 percent of the passenger traffic in the country. With our customer first approach and reliance on technology, we will positively impact the sector,” Ajaere said.

