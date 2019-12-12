Breaking News
German Koch won’t bid for FIFA post out of respect for French rival

German football federation (DFB), vice-president Rainer Koch, on Thursday said he would not seek a place on the council of the ruling body FIFA because French federation boss, Noel Le- Graet is bidding as well. According to him, the DFB and the French federation are very close. Looking at the German-French friendship, and out of respect for Le-Graet and his merits in football, it was clear for me to renounce my candidature. However, the moves made Le-Great the only candidate for this FIFA council seat for the European body UEFA, with the election slated for March 3, at the UEFA Congress in Amsterdam. The DFB president Fritz Keller, however, said that the world’s biggest single sports federation with more than 6 million members was out to have a place in the FIFA council again in the future. The DFB also said that Koch would run as planned on March 3, for a place on UEFA’s executive committee. Meanwhile, Germany is without representation in the two bodies since Reinhard Grindel resigned as DFB president in 2019. Le-Graet took his place in the FIFA council.

