Breaking News
Translate

‘Genuine Edo APC members reside at home not in Abuja’

On 8:04 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Says Obaseki is in firm control of party in Edo

Edo, APC
Crusoe Osagie

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, has chided the members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) who are resident in Abuja and claiming to be in control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, stressing that genuine Edo APC members reside and are popular with the ordinary Edo people.

Osagie was reacting to a statement credited to Col. David Imuse, alleging that Governor Obaseki is trying to destroy the APC in the state.

The governor’s aide said unlike the EPM members, true and genuine Edo APC members are not annexed in Abuja under the supervision of a godfather.

ALSO READ: Edo crisis: APC govs move against Oshiomhole

He said: “For the records, these people who reside and speak from their self-exile in Abuja are not members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State as genuine Edo APC members reside and walk freely on the streets. They not annexed in Abuja under the control and supervision of a godfather.”

Crusoe added, “Governor Obaseki, who is firmly in control of the APC in Edo State is resident in the state, among other genuine APC members. He is providing effective leadership for the party with the firm support of the people and therefore has no need whatsoever to leave the party.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!