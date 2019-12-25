Gbenga Power greets Christians at Christmas, sues for religions tolerance

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerians have been enjoined to embrace the virtues of peaceful co-existence and refrain from fanning the embers of disunity in order to accelerate the desired growth and development of the nation.

A frontline philanthropist and Founder of Gbenga Power Foundation, Hon. Gbenga Oyekunle, in his goodwill message to Christian brethrens on the occasion of 2019 Christmas festival indentified religions tolerance as the major recipe for global peace.

Gbenga Power noted that it was only through peaceful co-existence that the country could attain its aspirations adding that the essence of Christmas was sacrifice and love, urging Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the season to be their brother’s keepers.

According to him, “It is living in peace and harmonious co-existence and respecting each other’s right despite religious differences that we can live freely and peacefully as well as being our brothers’ keepers that we are truly celebrating the essence of Christmas.

“As a foundation, we are sensitive of the fact that no festivity can be memorable with poverty and hunger biting hard on the people, therefore we decided to move round to rural communities in order to provide food palliatives and cash donations to the people so as to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

“With that, we are contributing our own quotas towards global peace, national unity as well as complimenting government’s efforts in the grassroot. To us at Gbenga Power foundation, we belief so much in supporting the less privileged irrespective of their tribes, religion and political affiliations.”

Hon. Gbenga Power also urged Nigerian Pilgrims to Jerusalem to be good Ambassadors and pray fervently for the nation towards speedy economic recovery, fight against insurgency, kidnapping, political violence and socioeconomic challenges.

He therefore wished Nigerians especially Kwarans a prosperous Christmas celebrations and wished Nigerian Pilgrims journey mercies and successful stay in the Holy land.

