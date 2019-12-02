Breaking News
Gbajabiamila postpones celebration of PWDs day due to Rep’s demise

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has postponed the planned celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), scheduled to hold on Tuesday, following the demise of a member of the House, Rep. Ja’afaru Iliyasu.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, said the PWDs day celebration will now hold on Wednesday.

The statement said the postponement was in honour of the late lawmaker, who passed away on Monday morning in Abuja.

Based on the tradition of the House, plenary sessions and other legislative activities are suspended for a day whenever a member passes on.

