Game Of Thrones actor, Andrew Dunbar, dies on Christmas eve

By Lawal Sherifat

Andrew Dunbar, a cast in the movie ‘Game of Thrones’ has been reported to have died in his Belfast home on the night of Christmas eve.

Dunbar played the role of an extra, a body double for Alfie Allen’s character, Theon Greyjoy in the earlier concluded series.

The actor is from Portrush, Northern Ireland and was in his thirties. Durban worked on other TV series such as Derry Girls, Line of Duty, and Krypton, he also worked as a DJ when he is not on set.

Tributes pour in for the actor from his colleagues

DailyMail reported that Andy McClay, a fellow actor, and a friend, pays tribute to Andrew, said he was always fun to be around and a ‘kind and decent man’.

She said: ‘Always professional and mannerly with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul – he will be missed by all the GOT family.’

According to the Insider, A spokesperson for The Extras Dept, and Irish agency, confirmed the actor’s death, saying in a statement that Dunbar “was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again.”

#AndrewDunbar, the actor of #GameOfThrones, died suddenly. He was too young to go and now there is a special person more in heaven that will give others joy with his one of a kind character and great talent. Have a safe and wonderful journey into eternity, dear Andrew. RIP.😢 — ⭐️Trisha Galore 💋 (Patrizia Gruber – geb. Raub)⭐️ (@Trisha_Galore) December 28, 2019

vanguard

