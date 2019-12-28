Game Of Thrones actor, Andrew Dunbar, dies on Christmas eve

By Lawal Sherifat
Andrew Dunbar, a cast in the movie ‘Game of Thrones’ has been reported to have died in his Belfast home on the night of Christmas eve.
Dunbar played the role of an extra, a body double for Alfie Allen’s character, Theon Greyjoy in the earlier concluded series.
The actor is from Portrush, Northern Ireland and was in his thirties. Durban worked on other TV series such as Derry Girls, Line of Duty, and Krypton, he also worked as a DJ when he is not on set.
READ ALSO: 2019 Emmys: ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Fleabag’ win big
Tributes pour in for the actor from his colleagues
RIP to a great guy I had the immense pleasure of working with on Game of Thrones. A true gent who will be missed#AndrewDunbar #RIP #GoT #GameofThrones #filming #gentleman #hero pic.twitter.com/sPTkIrp3vc
— Jesse Morris (@SirJessmo) December 26, 2019
View this post on Instagram
RIP to a great guy that I had the immense pleasure of working with on Game of Thrones. A true gentleman who will be missed, he made some tough days on set glide by with his witty banter. Rest in peace. #AndrewDunbar #GoT #gameofthrones #RIP #filming #actor #gentleman #hero #gonetoosoon
View this post on Instagram
Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar died on Christmas Eve at his Belfast home. The Portrush native, who was in his thirties, was renowned on the set of the hit HBO show where he worked for years as an extra, reports Belfast Live. He was a body double for Theon Greyjoy, who is played by Alfie Allen in the series. Dunbar also made appearances in other hit shows including Line of Duty and worked as a DJ. Tributes from Dunbar's TV colleagues and actor friends have been paid following news of his death. . . . #AndrewDunbar #GOT #GameOfThrones #Actor #RIPAndrewDunbar
DailyMail reported that Andy McClay, a fellow actor, and a friend, pays tribute to Andrew, said he was always fun to be around and a ‘kind and decent man’.
She said: ‘Always professional and mannerly with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul – he will be missed by all the GOT family.’
READ ALSO: Brazilian striker, Hulk, splits with wife of 12 years, dates children’s cousin
According to the Insider, A spokesperson for The Extras Dept, and Irish agency, confirmed the actor’s death, saying in a statement that Dunbar “was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again.”
#AndrewDunbar, the actor of #GameOfThrones, died suddenly. He was too young to go and now there is a special person more in heaven that will give others joy with his one of a kind character and great talent. Have a safe and wonderful journey into eternity, dear Andrew. RIP.😢
— ⭐️Trisha Galore 💋 (Patrizia Gruber – geb. Raub)⭐️ (@Trisha_Galore) December 28, 2019
‘#GameOfThrones’ Actor #AndrewDunbar Dies On Christmas Eve https://t.co/KDDGTP2YWU pic.twitter.com/nVBaKrdNSL
— ω๏๏∂y (@Current_Knewz) December 28, 2019