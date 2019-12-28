Breaking News
Translate

Game Of Thrones actor, Andrew Dunbar, dies on Christmas eve

On 11:45 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Game Of Thrones actor, Andrew Dunbar, dies on Christmas eve

By Lawal Sherifat

Andrew Dunbar, a cast in the movie ‘Game of Thrones’ has been reported to have died in his Belfast home on the night of Christmas eve.

Dunbar played the role of an extra, a body double for Alfie Allen’s character, Theon Greyjoy in the earlier concluded series.

The actor is from Portrush, Northern Ireland and was in his thirties. Durban worked on other TV series such as Derry Girls, Line of Duty, and Krypton, he also worked as a DJ when he is not on set.

READ ALSO: 2019 Emmys: ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Fleabag’ win big

Tributes pour in for the actor from his colleagues

DailyMail reported that  Andy McClay, a fellow actor, and a friend, pays tribute to Andrew, said he was always fun to be around and a ‘kind and decent man’.

She said: ‘Always professional and mannerly with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul – he will be missed by all the GOT family.’

READ ALSO: Brazilian striker, Hulk, splits with wife of 12 years, dates children’s cousin

According to the Insider, A spokesperson for The Extras Dept, and Irish agency, confirmed the actor’s death, saying in a statement that Dunbar “was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!