By Ayo Onikoyi

EbonyLife Films, producer of Fifty, The Wedding Party and Chief Daddy is set for its latest feature film, the social-media-driven political satire, Your Excellency.

As expected, there is huge interest in how Funke Akindele-Bello managed to both direct and star in such a major project, especially as this was her directorial debut.

Funke Akindele-Bello was ecstatic when she spoke to E-daily about the movie “As the release draws closer, it’s great to feel the excitement building within the audience. I think this film captures how much fun we had making it, and how much joy and laughter we want to spread this holiday season.” she enthused.

Your Excellency tells the story of a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes a credible contender when his dance moves and gaffes ignite social media. Could a three-time loser pose a serious challenge for the presidency? Directed by Funke Akindele-Bello, the movie is funny and touching, as it show politics and social media are shaping Nigerian society in equal measure.

The star-studded movie which will be in cinemas from December 13th, 2019, features Kemi ‘Lala’Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Eku Edewor, Emmanuel ‘EmmaOMG’ Edunjobi, Alex Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Seyi Law, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul, Toni Tones among others. Also, it seems that a cameo from Falz is in store, as he reprises his ‘AK Famzy’ role from last year’s mega-hit, Chief Daddy. Your Excellency will be premiered on Sunday 8th December, 2019.

Vanguard