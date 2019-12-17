FRSC Abia sector announces preparedness for Christmas operations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ugbor – Aba

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Abia Sector says it is prepared to ensure the safety of travelers and free traffic flow during the Yuletide in the state.

The Abia Sector Commander, Meshach Jatau, disclosed this on Tuesday during a chat with newsmen in Aba.

He said the focus of their pre-Christmas plan is to ensure the free flow of traffic because the sector is expecting huge traffic arising from the influx of people returning to the state for Christmas.

Mr. Jatau said that “Last year we had problems at Abia Tower when one of the roads leading to Enugu from Umuahia was blocked due to construction work going on in that part of the road. So, we had issues on that road and we had to send our officers who stayed on that road till 1 am. What we’re trying to do now is to contact the construction company and they have promised to open the road”

READ ALSO: FRSC gets new sector commander in Edo

He stated that “We’ve pleaded with them to start the construction from tower upwards, but if it’s not possible for them to start the construction that side, they will simply open the road for easier flow of traffic. We’ve deployed our personnel to critical junctions that we’re expecting heavy traffic.

He said that “We’ve Cooperative Junction, Umudike Junction, Ikot-Ekpene Road, and Isi-Gate here in Umuahia.ln Aba and Ohafia, the commands have also done the same and all our vehicles are ready to ensure that we respond to every distress call”

He said that the sector had done “road sweep” operations to ensure that broken down vehicles especially the heavy trucks are removed from the roads.

He said the sector had deployed personnel to Cattle market area in Lokpanta, Umunneochi local council to ensure the vehicle is parked on only one side and to keep to their lanes to forestall gridlock

Jatau had earlier told newsmen that between January to date, the Abia sector recorded 71 reported cases of road crashes with 326 cases of injured persons and 25 persons reported dead.

Kokoete Ekpenyong, the Assistant Corps Commander, in charge of RSA 9, Aba 1 Unit Command, said his unit was prepared to secure the lives of travelers on roads in Aba during the period.

He said the unit would deploy all the operational staff to strategic traffic control points to control traffic.

He listed the strategic points to include Osisioma Junction, Ariaria Junction, Enyimba Junction, Brass Junction, Bata Junction, Opobo Junction, Talknado Junction.

“We’ve set up Emergency Rescue Unit at Osisioma Junction and placed an ambulance and a medical team at the place to get reports of crashes and at the same time carry out traffic count exercise. We are also conducting public enlightenment at major motor parks like Aba Main Park, Peace Mass Transit Park, Goodness, and Mercy Park, Akwa Ibom Transport Park, Imo Transport Park, and other major parks”, he noted.

He said they were intensifying routine operations while concentrating on the commercials vehicles that carry many people than the private ones.

Ekpenyong said they were also concentrating on improving enforcement on road traffic offenses including tyre violation, seatbelt violation, dangerous driving, and other traffic offenses.

“We’re working in synergy with other sister agencies like the Police, Army and the NSCDC; We’re also deploying recovery vehicles”, he said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: