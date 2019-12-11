French government exempts people born before 1975 from pension reform

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday said the new pension system planned by President Emmanuel Macron would only apply to those born in 1975 and later.

Initial government proposals had suggested it could apply to those born in 1963 or later, subject to negotiations.

Those born in 2004 would be subject to the new system from the start of their career, while for others it would only apply to earnings from 2025 on.

Philippe is presenting the government’s final decisions on the planned system to the country’s Economic, Social and Environmental Council, on the seventh day of a strike against the proposals that has crippled public transport.

