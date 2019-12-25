Freight forwarders, transporters threaten to withdraw services over haulage cost

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebuka Oko

THE Association of Concerned Freight Forwarders and Transporters, ACFFT, has decried high haulage rate this season saying that it is crippling their businesses.

The association said that they will withdraw their services in the second week of January if the government fails to intervene.

Disclosing this in a chat with Vanguard Maritime Report recently in Apapa, the Chairman of the Association, Chief Andy Best Omenogor, said that despite the efforts of the Federal Government in repairing the roads, the gridlock still persists.

Omenogor also lamented the high rate of extortion in which they pay up to N100, 000 before gaining access in the ports, and called on the Federal Government to intervene in the situation.

He stated: “Even when we find our way into the ports to drop our empty containers they went and block it saying that the truck must give them N100, 000 each. The government is not doing anything about it because nobody is telling them anything, and everybody just kept quiet allowing things to deteriorate.

“Can you imagine that as at today, we are paying N900, 000 to load a container from Apapa to Trade Fair and from Apapa to Agbara, that is not Maiduguri, we are paying N1.2 million. And from Tin-Can to Trade Fair we pay N1.6million per truck, how can it be like that. How can the government allow such a thing to continue happening and the Police officers controlling traffic will say everything is working well?”

Omenogor who failed to disclose the date of their planned industrial action due to fear of a hijack, maintained that the group is embarking on the action in January.

“We cannot fix a date for the strike because we don’t want them to destabilize us. They will wake up and see the strike, but we know it is second week of January. Everybody is blaming the government but the right question should be: the people they put in the authorities are they actually doing the work? We are going to have inner caucus meeting during this Christmas period and when we come back and nothing is done, then we will commence the strike action.

“All the transporters, people who are doing businesses in the ports are all aggrieved. All other associations are even worried on the situation of the thing, they are all confused. The government spent a lot of money to repair the roads for us but the people that are in charge of allowing the trucks to enter the ports they will not allow the trucks to enter.

“So we have agreed that by second week of January when everybody is back we are going to go on strike so that the government will know and ask questions”, he noted.

He, however, accused officers of the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, for blocking all the access routes through which the trucks can access the ports.

He beckoned on the government to involve all the stakeholders in the industry to proffer lasting solution to the menace.

“Now the worst part of it is that the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have blocked all the means that they use to carry cargoes from the sea to APMT, they have blocked all the badges and our people cannot operate.

“The government is not doing anything about it. They just kept quiet. It is a very disheartening situation that even the vessels that are supposed to come to Nigeria have gone to Lome. NIMASA can check and find out how many vessels they have in the ports and what is causing the problem.

“The government should call everybody to come to a round table. Let NPA, Police and other stakeholders tell us the reason why it cannot work”, Omenogor concluded.

