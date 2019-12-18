FRC seeks FG’s intervention to recover Abuja property

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has appealed for the intervention of the federal government to recover the landed property designated for its corporate headquarters.

Executive Secretary, FRC, Daniel Asapokhai made this appeal during the a visit to the Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello, saying that the Council had not been able to carry out any meaningful development on the disputed landed property due to the activities of squatters.

He said unlike many of the agencies of the Federal Government, the Council operates primarily from Lagos.

Speaking further, he said, “There is a matter we have been pursuing for a long time and then, we have been following our petition with the Federal Government that in 2015, there was an approval for us to get a landed property in Abuja to able to build our headquarters

“Through your ministry, we were granted a landed property in Guzape and it is 10,000sq metres. Unfortunately, since that 2015 that we were granted Certificate of Occupancy, we have not been able to embark on any development work as a result of the squatters.

Responding, the Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello, promised to look into the matter and bring the dispute to a quick end.

Vanguard

