Fowler writes Boss Mustapha for reappointment before replacement

The former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Tunde Fowler prior to the announcement of his replacement Monday writes boss Mustapha for a reappointment.

This was revealed in a letter obtained by Vanguard, dated 9th December, 2019 and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The letter which was signed by the former FIRS chairman titled, “RE: NOTIFICATION OF EXPIRATION OF TENURE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE” stated; “…I wish to present myself for reappointment for a second term.”

Fowler’s tenure of four years ended Monday but the constitution allows its renewal at the discretion of the president.

In the letter addressed to the SGF, Fowler writes;

“I write to notify the secretary of the federation that my first tenure as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) ends today 9th of December, 2019.

“2. In view of the above, I wish to present myself for reappointment for a second term. This is consistent with the provisions of the FIRS Establishment Act 2007 and would grant me the opportunity to consolidate and build on the achievements we have recorded in the four years.

“3. Please find attached the highlight of my achievements during my first tenure in the office.

“4. I will like to would like to put on record my gratitude to Mr. President for the opportunity to serve the Nation. I am also thankful for your support in the course of the discharge of my duties.

“Please accept as always, the assurance of my highest regards.”

A statement released by the Senior Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu revealed that Tunde Fowler was directed to hand over to the most senior director on the FIRS board.

Mohammad Nami was Monday announced the new Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and report also unveiled the approval of the composition of a new board for FIRS by president Buhari. The new board will be subject to the Senate’s confirmation.

