Foundation deworms 1, 500 children in Bwari Area Council



By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A nongovernmental organisation, Springs Aid Foundation, has carried out free deworming exercise of 1, 500 children at Igu ward in Panunuke village of Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The Foundation in partnership with Bwari Area Council did the deworming of children under 14 years deeming it necessary following the narrative of poor communities ravaged with poverty and lack of adequate health care is unprecedented in Nigeria.

Global stakeholders such as UNICEF, World Health Organisation, WHO, World Bank, and local NGOs have expressed concern over the worrisome situation, acted and advocated for the need to be more proactive will in delivering essential services to the poor including quality, affordable and accessible health care delivery services.

Hence, the Foundation’s move to such a rural community such as Panunuke, where many cases of worm infestation was a major health crisis, and was in dire need of an intervention, after undertaking a pilot research stepped in to rescue children under 14 suffering the brunt of worm devastation with the deworming exercise.

According Country Director, Springs Aid Foundation, Comrade Kenneth Chima, the de-worming exercise, which seeks to improve the health of children in the community, was part of efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 3 of ensuring healthy lives and promoting the well-being for all at all ages.

Chima further stated that sound health, quality education and employment make an individual complete, hence the Foundation’s resolve to contribute towards improving the three areas of people’s wellbeing and welfare in the community and the country at large.

He gave the assurance that the Foundation would continue to support the health of people to improve their living standards and give them a sense of belonging and as a way to compliment government effort in that regards.

Meanwhile, representative of Bwari Area Council, Prince Daniel Hassan commended the foundation for the free deworming exercise and commitment.

Hassan in his remarks said the free health exercise by the Foundation would go a long way to help children and families that could not access such deworming exercise were afforded the opportunity to have a new lease of life.

He also urged and encouraged the Foundation to continue the exercise on regularly in other communities in need of such intervention.

Also expressing appreciation, the village head of Panunuke, Mr Solomon Goni thanked the Foundation for choosing his community for the exercise and said the medical programme would in greater measure impact the health of children in the community.

Goni also charged children and families to ensure constant hand-washing habit in order to prevent worm infestation and other possible illnesses.

vanguard