Former Ohaneze Ndigbo PG, Ikedife remembered one year after

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

One year after the death of the former President General of Ohaneze Nndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife, his name continues to reverberate in South East and Nnewi, his home town, following the lives he touched while a life.

Dr Ikedife died on December 11, 2018, at the age of 88 after a brief illness.

Both those who know him and those he positively touched their lives have not stopped talking about the virtues for which he was known.

While some described him as a man who realized his physical frailty early in life after he had learnt that “strongmen ruled the world”. many saw him rather quirky.”

Others saw him as a man who thought of other ways to develop his strength and chose to develop a very strong mind and character and a believer in hard work, honest earning, fairness and justice, a deep and free thinker who interacted with everyone with an inquisitive, but open mind, with very poor tolerance for dishonesty, a fair-minded and a just man who desired a free, just and equitable society,

However, one of his sons, Dr Somadina Ikedife, who has taken over the management of Ikedife Hospital and Maternity, Nnewi, Anambra State, described his late father as one who developed strong bonds with men and women at the head of various groups.

In a statement he titled “A view of an avatar” made available to newsmen in Nnewi, on to mark year of his father’s death, Dr Ikedife junior, said his late father was a very prolific reader and eagerly sorted for knowledge, which lit in him a very strong desire to acquire knowledge and wisdom.

“My father acquired his first degree in Anthropology, from the University of London, whilst an undergraduate medical student at University of Glasgow, Scotland. “This degree and further quest for knowledge exposed him to different philosophies, religions, sects, cults and schools of thoughts. “He cherished the Catholic priests for their depth of knowledge, the Jehovah’s witnesses for their strong character, the traditional religions for their punitive system, and the Islamic call “Al akhbar” because he believed that God is really great.

“These, created a bit of confusion to many minds about his religious affiliation, he however, welcomed those various groups and interacted with them, but belonged to none of them.

“As journalists you can testify that one needed no appointments to see late Dr Ikedife, all that was required was one’s patience for him to consult with his patients first, then he would interact and engage with you in diverse topics irrespective of your background.

“My father, placed so much value on education and starved to give to people, his kindness, was widely displayed most through numerous free medical and surgical services, especially to those who could not afford them.