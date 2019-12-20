Breaking News
Former Man Utd star Januzaj hits hat-trick in Real Sociedad cup romp

Former Manchester United star Adnan Januzaj hit a hat-trick to help Real Sociedad rout fourth-tier 8-0 in the Spanish Cup second round on Thursday.

Belgian international Januzaj, who spent four years at Old Trafford before being signed by Sociedad in 2017, found the net in the 44th, 46th and 63rd minutes.

Results

Melilla 0 Levante 5

Pena 0 Celta Vigo 2

CA Antoniano 0 Real Betis 4

Lleida 0 Espanyol 2

Laredo 0 SD Huesca 1

CD Becerril 0 Real Sociedad 8

Linares 1 Girona 2

Wednesday

El Palmar 1 Getafe 2

Comillas 0 Villarreal 5

Tolosa CF 0 Valladolid 3

Bergantiños 0 Sévilla 1

Tuesday

Real Jaen 3 Alavés 1

SD Logroñés 0 Eibar 5

SD Tarazona 0 Rayo Vallecano 1

CF Intercity 0 Athletic Bilbao 3

