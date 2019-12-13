Breaking News
Former Golden Eaglets’ striker, Philip Osondu dies in Belgium

Philip Osondu

Philip Osondu, former golden eaglets’ striker has died at the age of 48.

The former El-Kanami warrior player was part of the nation’s squad that participated in the U-16 Canada in 1987.

He reportedly died on arrival at a Belgian hospital he took himself to for treatment on Thursday after observing some abnormal physiology of his body system.

Osondu, who was regarded as one of the great talents in Nigeria and considered to have moved too early abroad played for Belgian Pro team, Anderlecht.

He was born in Aba, 28 November 1971.

