By Ayo Onikoyi

…Chookar rules the charts this week.

While many artists are having their singles pushed back, Chookar is moving hers up.

For the first time in gospel chart history, this emerging artiste is making a statement, she debuts at No. 1 on the iTunes Nigeria singles charts with her single “Loving Me,” and since then she continued to reign on the Chart. Chookar’s fans are definitely taking care of her, on Monday 23/12 she made a triumphant return to the charts when she debuted at No. 3 with the Spiritual beatz-produced cut.

Before now, only one gospel singer maintains the record of staying atop the iTunes Nigeria singles chart for 1 day, but it has been 4 competitive days with several circular artistes and the singer-songwiter still remains in between No. 1 – 3 on the Charts.

This Chookar reign just won’t let up. The Afro fusion songbird has lots to be thankful for this Christmas after scoring her career best on the charts this week.

As a gift too her fans, Chookar’s much anticipated single “Impose Malekos” will drop this Friday.

Vanguard

