Flytime Promotions launches giveaways for 2019 Music Festival

Flytime Promotions has announced the launching of giveaways for the 2019 music festival. The giveaways starts tomorrow, Friday 7th December 2019.

Criteria to participate and win the promo are listed below.

Also read:

1. Participants MUST be following @flytimemusicfestival on social media

2. We would like you to freestyle with your questions, but they must all relate to the specific day we are doing the giveaway for. i.e.

Day1 (Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged):

The question can be: Name 4 artists performing at this years @FlytimeMusicFestival #DAY1.

3. ALL participants MUST tag @flytimemusicfestival to all answers.

4. You will take a screenshot of winners answers and email to us.

When you select a winner, they must email motunrayo.martins@roberttaylormedia.com directly with the following information:

Name:

Address:

Email:

Phone Number:

Please note that we are giving away 4 tickets per show, and it will be given to 2 winners, and each winner is asked to come with a friend. Their tickets will be emailed to them.

This is the schedule for the giveaway:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6: Giveaway for Rhythm Unplugged (DAY1)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7: Giveaway for Boyz II Men (DAY2)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9: Giveaway for Megan Thee Stallion – Alte Night (DAY3)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10: Giveaway for Tiwa Savage – Everything Savage (DAY4)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11: Giveaway for Burna Boy Concert (DAY5)

Lastly, kindly note that the deadline for submission of names December 16th 2019.

Vanguard