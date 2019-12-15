Breaking News
Translate

FLYTIME Music Festival 2019 #EverythingSavage TICKET FLASH SALE!!!

On 9:33 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

savage

We are excited to SURPRISE YOU with a ₦4,999 TICKET SALE! 👯 #Attention #Attention We are celebrating 15 years of remarkable concerts today (the 15th) with a sale! All Savage Soldiers (General Admission) & Tiwa’s Vibe (VIP) tickets are 50% OFF for ₦4,999 until 11:59 pm TODAY! 👯 #EverythingSavage featuring #Flytime’s first female headliner @tiwasavage goes down on #DAY4 of the #FlytimeMusicFestival2019 December 23 at Eko Convention Centre. Click the link in our bio to buy these tickets.

Also read: #Askdavido: Money, record deal, endorsement, top questions Nigerians ask Davido

DON’T FORGET the other four days are still on offer especially #PepsiRhythmUnplugged 😀, so BUY NOW! www.flytimemusicfestival.com

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!