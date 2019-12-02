Flooding: Ekiti to spend N334m to dredge Waterways

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti-In a bid to prevent the reoccurrence of flooding that ravaged some parts of Ado Ekiti and other towns in 2019, the State government set aside a total sum of N334 million to dredge waterways.

Areas to undergo massive dredging in Ado Ekiti are, Ita Eku, Ureje, Eminrin, Embassy Island and others, which were submerged by flood in September , leading to the collapse of Ureje bridge along Ado-Ijan-Ikare road.

The Information Commissioner, Chief Muyiwa Olumilua, said this on Monday, while addressing newsmen shortly after the state executive council meeting.

He also revealed that the council gave approval for the procurement of N54 million customised Safe Delivery Kits to be distributed to pregnant women across all the 16 local government area of the state .

According to Olumilua, “the dredging is to alleviate the suffering of the inhabitants of some critical areas in Ado Ekiti.

“Areas to be dredged include ; Obala-Balemo-Elemi, Ita Eku-poly road-Eminrin, Omisanjana-Ureje-133kva, Awajin-Ureje road and Ireakari-Ilawe road totalling 18,500 metres and at the cost of N194, 530 million and is to be delivered within 12 weeks”.

Olumilua added that due to persistent flooding that hit Ikere Ekiti this year, the government is to dredge Osun stream channel , construct concrete channel at Temidire section of the town and reconstructing a failed culvert at Ajolagun at the cost of N140 million.

The Commissioner stated that the council also approved the completion of the state Secretariat complex phase V at the cost of N621 million and to be delivered within six months.

He said the council also deliberated and approved the Ekiti State Discrimination Against Persons with disabilities Prohibition bill 2019 , to deal with matters affecting those suffering all manners of neglect in the state.

Olumilua said the council approved the Ekiti State Housing Corporation Bill 2019 to deal with issues of housing in the state.