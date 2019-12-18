Firms partner to boost Nigeria’s real estate sector

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Emmanuel

Firms, DBillions PV City Nigeria Limited and Aspire World Investment, AWI, has signed a partnership and investment arrangement to boost Nigeria’s real estate sector.

DBillions PV City Nigeria Limited is Nigeria’s first solar-powered real estate developer while AWI is a leading investment management outfit in Dubai, UAE with over $1.35 billion invested capital across the world.

In a statement, DBillions said it would be utilizing the ‘undisclosed’ equity investment to wrap-up its flagship project, “DBillions PV City,” located in Ibeju-Lekki region of the state and replicate across strategic cities in Africa and UAE.

President of AWI, Dr. Munir Chaudhary, said that the partnership would help achieve sustainable growth in the MEA (Middle East & Africa) real estate sector while also focusing on developing healthy living environment that lends credence to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Also, CEO/Founder of DBillions, Mr. Darlington Okani, expressed confidence in the actualization of the company’s masterpiece project, stating that the company, working with the best minds in the industry and a wide spectrum of key stakeholders will move swiftly to deliver the DBillions PV City, located in the heart of the new Lagos region of Nigeria’s economic capital, and replicate same across Africa and UAE.

However, DBillions PV City is an ultra-modern mix-use development providing an eco-friendly environment with the sophisticated amenities that supports a balanced and healthy lifestyle. It includes smart homes apartments, commercial spaces, state-of-the-art shopping mall, clinic, Montessori school, automated sewage system, community recreation hub, fibre-to-the-home infrastructure for high-speed internet connectivity, auto-garage and a masterpiece 16-floor skyscraper with a rooftop pool and helipad.

The partnership sealed with AWI enlist DBillions as the Nigeria-representative and exclusive local organizer of the Aspire World Expo – the biggest and largest middle east investors platform for local and international markets – gathering 48 countries, 48 embassies, 48 chambers of commerce.

Vanguard

