Firm seeks EFCC probe of HEOSL over 400m unremitted tax

By Gabriel Olawale, Lagos

An oil firm, on Monday, petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate what it described as ‘fraudulent acts’ perpetrated by Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL

According to letter sited byVanguardNewspaper, which was addressed to the office of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, the firm claimed that, in line with the statutory requirement that withholding tax should be deducted from source, “HEOSL deducted same from all payments made to us under the contract but failed to remit same on our behalf to the FIRS.”

The letter reads: “We had a facilities protection contract with HEOSL covering OML 30 between 2017 and 2019. In line with the statutory requirement that withholding tax should be deducted from source, HEOSL deducted same from all payments made to us under the contract but failed to remit same on our behalf to the FIRS.

“It might interest you to note that the outstanding withholding taxes of N169, 986,341.55 and $706,680.00 deducted from our paid invoices between 20th January, 2018 and 27th March, 2019 are yet to be remitted on our behalf to FIRS by HEOSL.

“We have made several demands that they furnish us with the evidence of payments in our favour but all our efforts have been unfruitful. Due to the failure of HEOSL to remit the said withholding taxes on our behalf, we have been unable to obtain our current tax clearance certificate which is the required document to conduct our business.”

