By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Properties worth millions of naira were on Sunday, destroyed in the fire outbreak which gutted Owode-Onirin vehicles spare parts, iron rod Market, along Ikorodu Road of the state.

According to eyewitness, the fire started from one of the several lines of shop within the market in the early hours of the day.

The actual cause of the inferno which had been curtailed could not be ascertained at press time.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed there was no loss of life in the incident.

