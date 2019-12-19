Breaking News
Translate

FIFA bans former Panama federation president for life

On 5:59 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

World’s football ruling body FIFA on Thursday banned the former president of the Panamanian football federation, Ariel Alvarado, for life after finding him guilty of bribery.

FIFA also and fined him 500,000 Swiss francs (£390,821.19).

Alvarado was investigated in relation to matches organised by the Panamanian Football Association.

The investigation was also related to contracts for Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) media and marketing rights between 2009 and 2011.

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee said it had imposed the ban on Alvarado with immediate effect.

He was a former member of the FIFA standing committee. (Reuters)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!