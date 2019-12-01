Fierce Nation Entertainment signs new act ‘Diamond Jimma’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fierce Nation Entertainment proudly presents their new artist ‘Diamond Jimma’. Jimma, who is already a known name in the street pop scene with his ‘Aje’ cover, aims to capture the hearts of the public with his unique sultry inspirational sound.

A fan of alternative pop acts such as Adekunle Gold, 22 year old Kusimo Olawale Abeeb draws inspiration from his background and surroundings to tell compelling stories about love, life and struggles of a young man growing up in Nigeria. He describes his style of music as ‘Afro-fusion & Alternative’.

Speaking at the signing of Diamond Jimma, the third signing of the label, CEO Jackson Fierce spoke highly of his new signee and made it it known to the public that the label is very serious when it comes to artiste grooming and development.

“At FierceNation, we aim to take the best music talents to the peak of their game, supporting them with access to the best minds in the industry”.

Diamond Jimma is currently about to serve his first official single to the public right before he embarks on a nationwide campus tour at the beginning of the year.

Vanguard