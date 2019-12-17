FG urges stakeholders to utilize expertise of COMEG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government, Tuesday, urged stakeholders to utilize the expertise of mining professionals under the auspices of Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists, COMEG, to boost activities in the extractive industry.

The appeal was made in an address delivered by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, at the 9th Induction Ceremony of COMEG, held in Abuja.

Adegbite who congratulated all the inductees charged them to put their professional experience into sustaining the standard of practice in the extractive industry.

He said: “Your registration with this council requires that you live up to the expectation of COMEG professional code of conduct and ethics in order to sustain the standard of practice in the Nigerian Extractive Industry.

“I wish to once again appeal to all stakeholders in both public and private sectors and the tertiary institutions to collaborate with COMEG for the good of the Nigeria Extractive Industry.

“You are to also participate in all professional development training and activities of the council as may be rolled out from time to time to enhance your professional practice.”

He further stated that inductees are expected to be conversant and abide by the laws and regulations guiding their profession.

“I will also like to call on all inductees and registered members to make themselves conversant with all the laws and regulations guiding their professional practice such as the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2017; the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Regulations, 2011; the Explosives Act of 1964; the Explosives Regulations 1967 and the National Water Policy, among others”, he said.

He also maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari has placed on the Mines and Steel Sector as one of the major focus of his administration with commensurate support in funding.

“In return, this sector is expected to provide jobs and prosperity for Nigerians. This cannot be possible if it is operated as an all-comers affair. I, therefore, call on all and sundry to close ranks with the council so that Nigeria and Nigerians will reap the benefits associated with the Mines and Minerals sector.

“The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development under my leadership will continue to support the council with policy and guidance and indeed all ways possible to ensure that COMEG functions properly and discharges its responsibility of regulating, controlling and enforcing the provisions of the laws and regulations guiding mineral exploration and exploitation.

“To this end, I have directed that a substantive Registrar be appointed as soon as possible. When this is done, I will also ensure that COMEG gets a befitting office accommodation to carry out its operations. In other words, what I am saying, in essence, is that the Council will be repositioned and rejuvenated for growth and effective service delivery”, he assured.

