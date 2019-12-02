Breaking News
FG to probe inmates’ electrocution in Ikoyi Prison

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths of some inmates at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos, on Monday.

A preliminary statement from the press unit of the ministry commiserated with victims of the incident and promised to make further updates available to Nigerians.

At least five inmates were reportedly killed and 10 others injured in the incident.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has been drawn to an electrocution incident at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos.

“The minister has directed a quick investigation into the root cause and the ministry will in the next few hours share a comprehensive update on the incident.

“While we commiserate with the victims of the incident, the minister has ordered immediate medical attention for those affected.”

 

