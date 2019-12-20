FG raises alarm over outbreak of deadly animal disease in Niger Republic

Kindly Share This Story:

Says causes high mortality rate in humans

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government, Friday, raised the alarm over the outbreak of the deadly animal disease in neighbouring Nigeria Republic.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Veterinary Officer of the Federation, Dr. Oniya Alabi, who said the disease is Anthrax, a deadly zoonotic disease with a high rate of mortality in humans.

The statement reads in part, “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development have put its veterinary officers on alert over the outbreak of Anthrax Disease in neighboring Niger Republic.

“Considering the mass movement of animals and products across Niger and Nigeria, it is important to enhance and strengthen the surveillance systems in all entry points in the border communities.

“Therefore appealed for adequate measures to prevent the incursion of the disease into Nigeria”

Also, the Nigerian Customs Service has alerted its zonal and regional offices across the country on the development in Niger Republic.

This was contained in a memo signed by Comptroller, Enforcement, Victor Dimka, who said the alert was issued to curb any penetration and spread of the deadly disease in Nigeria.

