By Bala Ajiya

Pandemonium broke out Sunday Evening in Damaturu at about 6:10 pm the Yobe state capital as gunshots and heavy artillery rented the air.

According to a flawless report from an eye witness who spoke to Vanguard via telephone call said the insurgents are trying to penetrate Damaturu from a nearby village, Babaginda but the heavy firepower of the military with the compliment of aerial attached from the Air Force, the attacked was brought under control.

As at time of filing this report, residents and commuters are seen running for their lives.

