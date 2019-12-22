Breaking News
Translate

Few days to Christmas, Damaturu under attack as residents run for safety

On 7:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Few days to Christmas, Damaturu under attack as residents run for safety .
File photo: People running for safety

By Bala Ajiya

Pandemonium broke out Sunday Evening in Damaturu at about 6:10 pm the Yobe state capital as gunshots and heavy artillery rented the air.

According to a flawless report from an eye witness who spoke to Vanguard via telephone call said the insurgents are trying to penetrate Damaturu from a nearby village, Babaginda but the heavy firepower of the military with the compliment of aerial attached from the Air Force, the attacked was brought under control.

As at time of filing this report, residents and commuters are seen running for their lives.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!