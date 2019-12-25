Feds allegedly found gold-plated pistol and drugs on Lil Wayne’s plane

Kindly Share This Story:

Federal agents who searched Rapper Lil Wayne‘s private plane found a gold-plated pistol with a pearl grip and a number of drugs inside a Coach bag at a Miami airport on Monday, a report said.

The “Lollipop” rapper, real name Dwayne M. Carter Jr., was not charged after the search — but he may still face gun and drug charges after the holidays if a federal grand jury is impaneled, the Miami Herald reported, citing law enforcement sources.

After searching the G-V jet at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, agents from the FBI and the ATF found the gold-plated .45 caliber handgun, along with ecstasy, heroin, and marijuana inside the designer handbag, sources told the paper.

The rapper’s chef was also carrying about $20,000 in cash on the flight that originated in California.

Lil Wayne’s lawyer, Howard Srebnick, told the Herald Monday night that his client was “cleared.” He refused on Tuesday to comment on the contents of his client’s Coach bag.

The rapper’s plane was first targeted after officers from the Miami-Dade County department got a tip that marijuana and firearms may have been transported on the plane, according to the Herald. They alerted federal agents, who boarded the plane after obtaining a search warrant, the report said.

Wayne has had a number of run-ins with the law during his rap career, which has spanned more than a decade.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in Manhattan and served a year in jail for the crime.

His guilty plea came after cops found a .40-caliber pistol on his tour bus in 2007.

Source: PageSix

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: