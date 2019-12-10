Federal, states’ budgetary allocations to education grossly inadequate – Minister

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–MINISTER of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has lamented budgetary allocations by both federal and state governments to education sector, saying unless the there was a change of attitude, the dream of repositioning the sector for better would be in futility.

Adamu specifically said the poor budgetary allocations at the federal and state levels to education posed serious challenge in the running of all levels of education system in the country.

The minister,in a keynote address, Tuesday, at the interactive meeting of development partners in the education sector,in Abuja,regretted that the development at the federal level had frustrated his vision of transforming the education sector for the admiration of all.

Noting that education was “key in the building and sustaining of individuals and the society”, he said:” No nation can achieve economic prosperity, social,political and technological growth without a qualitative and functional education system. ”

Hear him:”Education is paramount for all round development of any nation. This explains the need for access, equality and system strengthening which are the focus of the Nigeria Education Sector.

“The goal of my administration is to transform the education sector by producing individuals who are morally and academically sound,skilled and globally relevant.

“We are committed to to this goal,but the resources to achieve this mandate is not at par with the demand for education.”

He went further: “Budgetary allocations at the federal and state levels to education have been inadequate and pose a serious challenge in the running of all levels of our education system. This has affected the efficient and effective delivery of our core mandate of the sector.”

Adamu said the “desired access, quality and system strengthening in our Ministerial Strategic Plan,MSP,which are reflected in the National Education Sector Plan can only be attained through strong partnerships, collaborations and synergy between all sectors in the society (public and private).”

According to him,” Education is our collective responsibility and its failure can well be taken as failure of the entire country. ”

While noting that,”A good number of innovations that have provided solutions to societal problems resulted from team work”,he said a collaborative effort was required to provide the expected result.

The minister explained that the meeting was held to help eradicate duplication of programmes and projects and facilitate better coordination, monitoring and reportage of activities in the education sector.

On his part,the Minister of State for Education,Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba,said to avoid the duplication of projects, development partners of the education sector must have a united front in evolving strategies or policies.

This,according to him,was in addition to evolving what he called “personalized solutions’” to problem areas of the sector.

Nwajiuba said this had become imperative so “that efforts of stakeholders to ensure that education contributes to the development of the nation and cater for her human capital yearnings are not futile.”

“Education is a capital -intensive social service that requires adequate financial provisions from all quarters,” he said.

He said the state of education in the country was of great concern to the present administration, reiterating its commitment to “building a sector that will prepare Nigerians for the modern day knowledge-based economy.”

Nwajiuba, who solicited for more intervention, synergy and partnership, stressed the commitment of government to ensuring that the resources for more robust education delivery in the country are maximally utilsed.

In his remarks, Arc. Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, commended the sector’s development partners on the commitment to ensuring better service delivery.

He said that the challenges of the sector were daunting hence the need for more unified strategies to surmount them, lamenting that despite the huge resources invested in the sector, a lot still needs to be done.

In their remarks, representatives of the sector’s development partners reiterated their commitment to strategizing means of synergizing their developmental efforts at moving the sector to its desired level of development.