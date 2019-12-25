FCT Minister of State condoles with Gov. Bello over sister’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu has commiserated with the family of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi state over the demised of his sister, Rabiyat Bello.

The minister in a condolence message expressed shock of the loss and described the death of late Rabiyat Bello as a great loss to the governor and the entire family.

Aliyu prayed that Allah would continue to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I am indeed very saddened to hear of your sister’s death. Please accept my deepest and heartfelt condolences. My prayers are with you and your family.

“Losing a beloved sister is a painful emotional experience for anyone and your case is not an exception. My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family.

“May Allah give you the peace that you seek. May Allah comfort you and may my prayers ease the pain of this loss” Aliyu said.

