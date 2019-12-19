Fayose sold our Party Secretariat ― Ekiti PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

…Threatens litigation

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State deepened further, as the leadership of the party accused former governor Ayodele Fayose of selling the party secretariat to himself by proxy.

The party alleged that Fayose sold the secretariat, to one of his cronies without the knowledge of the State Working Committee (SWC).

The party chairman, Mr Gboyega Oguntuase, who made the allegation on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti, while addressing newsmen on the recent development in the party, also threatened to sue the former governor if he failed to return what he described as the common patrimony of party members to the party.

Fayose had at a reconciliation meeting held with party members and leaders from ward to state level at his Afao-Ekiti country home, alleged that he sold the secretariat with the active involvement of the State Working Committee.

Debunking the allegations, Oguntuase who described the allegations as cheap blackmail that lack content of validity, said the SWC never partook in selling the secretariat, noting the ex-governor forged their signatures.

“What he said that we sold the property in collaboration with him, is cruel, untrue and slanderous. I believe that by that statement, he has committed libel on a high scale. To the best of my knowledge as chairman of the party, and to the knowledge of many SWC members, we have not sold the secretariat. I want to tell you that any document they say they have, it is an absolute falsehood.

“It is true he approached me to sign a document, but I told him, it was going to be a disservice to the party. I told him I can’t sign and I did not sign. God of heaven knows that that was exactly what transpired in his house. He even asked me what I want to take and I told him I can’t take such a sacrilegious offering.

According to him, “Our property if it has been sold via fraud, shall be recovered via thorough and extensive legal action that will be taken by this party. We have received assurances from loyal party leaders that they are with us.

“He claims that the property was sold at foundation level, but we monitored the construction up to the second and third floor. So, it is untrue that we have sold the property and if the governor has done it, he should retrace his step and surrender the document to the party”, he said.

The Chairman recalled that Fayose while in office as governor brazenly displayed acts of impunity as he ran the party like his private fiefdom without recourse to party’s organs and structures.

He alleged that the ex-governor subjected the SWC and the party staff to ‘horror’ and ‘torture’, saying they were abandoned to suffer untold hardship and languish in poverty while being owed 17 months stipends payable to party officials.

When contacted for reaction on the development, the media aide to Fayose, Mr Lere Olayinka said his principal would not join any issues with the SWC.

“We are not going to join issues with anybody on that matter or any other matter concerning the party. They are free to say whatever they like,” he said.

