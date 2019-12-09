Fayemi tasks police to fish out ‘killers’ during council poll

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has directed the police to fish out the killers of one Dotun Kosedake who was shot dead during Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The governor gave the directive in a statement issued on Sunday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode.

He, however, expressed satisfaction at the general conduct of the election.

He congratulated all the All Progressives Congress (APC) members that were elected as chairmen and councillors in the 16 local government areas in the state.

He said: “While the election was largely peaceful, the incident in Ikere was, however, a sour point.

“We commiserate with the family of the deceased, even as I have directed the police in the state to investigate what actually transpired and bring the perpetrators to book.”

He lauded the professionalism of the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) officials under the leadership of Justice Jide Aladejana, saying the hitch-free nature of the election was a reflection of their professional conduct.

Fayemi said he was particularly impressed that the election was held under a peaceful atmosphere as voters and SIEC officials conducted themselves in an orderly manner. (NAN)

Vanguard