Fayemi lauds President Buhari over Dasuki, Sowore’s release 

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has lauded President Mohammadu Buhari for the release of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and Journalist/Activist, Omoyele Sowore from detention.

Dr Fayemi said President Buhari’s intervention has once again confirmed that he is a stickler for due process and an apostle of the rule of law.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Fayemi described the President’s gesture, which came on the Christmas eve, as a good Christmas gift for the duo, their families and associates as well as a soothing balm for the country.

“Again, the President has demonstrated that he is the father of the nation through his intervention that led to the release from detention of the two prominent citizens.” He said.

Dr Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum said, he was particularly happy that the two prominent citizens regained their freedom, while hearing in their cases continued. This, he said should be the norm.

“The President, by this intervention, has reinforced the fact that nobody is deemed guilty of an offence until pronounced guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“This is good for the country. We congratulate Col Dasuki and Sowore and salute the President for the fatherly gesture.”, the Governor added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

