Fayemi, Arise, Bishop preach against insecurity, poverty as ex-senator buries mum

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Bishop of Ekiti Oke Diocese, Anglican Communion, Reverend Isaac Olubowale, has told leaders of the Nigeria nation to be wary of their actions and imbibe the culture of honesty and selfless service for them to escape destruction on the judgement day.

The Cleric made the statement, said there is no escape route for any bad leader on the judgement, warning that they shall be made to account for their actions and the way they presided over humanity.

Olubowale stated that leaders must be circumspect of their actions, especially those that were connected with how they served humanity when opportunities were bestowed on them.

The Bishop spoke on Saturday at Saint Michael’s Anglican Church, Oye Ekiti during the funeral ceremony of Madam Felicia Arise, the mother of former federal Lawmaker, who represented Ekiti North Senatorial District at the Senate, Senator Ayo Arise.

In his sermon, Bishop Olubowale, described death as inevitable price that everyone must pay, irrespective of position or status, urging people, especially the leaders to always contribute to the growth of humanity and the nation at large when the chance beckons.

Speaking about the deceased’s virtues, the Cleric commended the indelible footprints left by Mrs Arise as a community, saying history will always remember her as one individual who served her people well during her lifetime.

“We shall all be judged accordingly by God. We must be wary of how we live our lives. You will account for all your deeds.

“If God gives you opportunity as a leader, don’t misuse it. Be nice and kind to humanity. Don’t be wicked and believe that the world is ephemeral. Don’t be a saboteur and help your people to overcome poverty”.

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who graced the funeral service, emphasized the need for cooperation of every citizen to promote good deeds ad tackle the challenges of poverty and insecurity in the country.

Senator Arise appealed to Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari to grow the economy and secure Nigeria for investors to be attracted to develop the country.

Arise promised to continue to sustain the virtues of honesty and selflessness that were featured prominently promoted by her late mother.

The former federal parliamentarian promised to continue to contribute to the development of his Oye Ekiti country home and Ekiti, in the overall interest of the populace.

“I appeal to everyone to eschew political bitterness. Let us work together as a team. Let us support Governor Kayode Fayemi to make Ekiti great”, he advised.

