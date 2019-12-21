Breaking News
Fayemi: 2020 ‘II be tougher for rapists, Child traffickers in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State First Lady, Mrs Bisi Fayemi has assured on  the commitment of government of Ekiti State, to protecting the children against all forms of molestations.

Mrs Fayemi said the Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, is resolute about combating  rape, trafficking and slavery militating against children in the state, by deploying   legal and political will available to government to achieve the onerous task.

She said the state government made remarkable achivements in combating the crimes in 2019 through convictions and arrests of offenders, assuring that “the 2020 will be tougher for those with such criminal tendencies in Ekiti”.

Mrs Fayemi spoke in Ado Ekiti Friday evening  during a children’s  party organised by the state government to mark the Christmas festivity.

At the event held at the EkitiParapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, over 1,000 children were showered will cash gift, bags and other school materials that can help their educational pursuits.

Mrs Fayemi appealed to parents to align themselves with Governor Fayemi’s executive order that all children of school age must be enrolled to enjoy education.

“Education is a right of all Nigerian children, it has to do with their future and no compromise about this. We are creating  awareness that all our children must  go to school and the stakeholders are joining  us in the campaign.

“In 2020, we will intensify efforts here in Ekiti to protect our children against rape, trafficking and slavery. No room for such here in our state and it will be done through our policies and legal means.

“We don’t want any form of  discrimination against them. The  policy makers will also brace up to ensure that all the laws protecting our children are implemented, so that they can be mentally and emotionally stable to live a worthy life and have  bright future that Ekiti can be proud of .

“We have told our people that they must speak up. They should not keep silent to societal evils.  If you see a child being  exploited, speak up. If you see something,  say something”, she advised.

She said the task of achieving a zero tolerance to all forms of  molestations against children can be realisable with partnerships from all stakeholders, especially the parents.

