Farmers charged with theft of wood worth N400,000

Two farmers on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged forcible entry into farmland and stole logs of wood valued at N400,000.

The farmers, Sunday Sobijor, 22, and Peter Marcus, 35 whose addresses were not given are facing a three-count charge bordering on felony, trespassing and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offences on July 7 at about 10:30 a.m.

He said that the defendants on the date conspired to commit a felony on a farmland along the Okitipupa-Irele Road in the Okitipupa Magisterial District.

He said that the defendants forcibly entered into a farmland where they stole some logs of wood worth N400,000 belonging to one Pere Arenibaro.

The counsel said that the offences contravened Sections 517, 81 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The chief magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the defendants to a bail of N200,000 each and a surety each in like sums.

He said that each of the sureties must produce evidence of a year tax clearance paid to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Dec.23 for further hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria.