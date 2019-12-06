Family divided over Akeem Ajasa’s appointment as Oniru of Iru land

By Gabriel Olawale

The purported announcement of Akeem Ajasa, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) as Oba-Elect to the stool of Oniru of Iru land in Lagos on Wednesday have been rejected by a section the Abisogun Ruling Family house.

Ajasa’s choice was reportedly announced by Chief Biliaminu Sanni in Lagos on Wednesday.

The last Oba Abiodun Oniru, the Oniru of Iru land died at the age of 82 on Monday, September 23rd, 2019.

Reacting swiftly to the appointment, aggrieved members of the ruling house rejected the announcement describing it as a ‘fake news by a section of the family.” According to them, the decision does not represent the wishes of the ruling house.

The statement read in part, “Whilst the news on the social media report that one Akeem Ajasa was selected by his ruling house as a candidate for the vacant stool, nothing can be further from the truth as the statutory, customary due process and formality were not followed in this kangaroo selection of this individual, working desperately with others, towards achieving their own selfish interest and putting the whole family (a family of honour) into disrepute.

“Being a policeman, we have information from reliable sources that Akeem Ajasa had harassed, intimidated and threatened other members of his ruling house. We also have information that under the table exchange of funds have taken place and the result of all these illegalities is the kangaroo selection.

“It does not accord with reasoning that only 6 to 8 men of an entire ruling house will make a decision that will affect the whole of the Oniru Royal Family and select a candidate for the vacant stool.

“Owing to the above, other cheated members of the Abisogun Ruling House have decided to do the needful to preserve the good name of Oniru Royal Family by distancing themselves from this propaganda and public show of disgrace by an individual (working together with his cronies) unknown to the Family

“From time immemorial, no member of any royal family can impose himself on the community. The Oniru family which has been in existence for over 500 years, has lived together in peace and harmony. It is therefore quite unfortunate that one unknown individual using his public influence and position as a police officer, to harass and intimidate the other members of the Family, has now disunited the Family, all in the bid to become the next Oba. This completely goes against the customary heritage and values of the Oniru Family. The uncustomary selection of this individual has disrupted the unity that the past Obas of Iruland worked tirelessly in achieving.

“Akeem Ajasa (working in connivance with the Olori-Ebi of the Abisogun Ruling House, his supporters and cronies) is hereby advised against parading himself as the selected candidate for the vacant stool. Moreso, if Akeem AJasa has indeed been selected as a candidate for the vacant stool, he ought to have resigned his position as a police officer and properly put himself forward.

“In any event, it is very evident to all that there are enough check points and security measures in Iruland and in the unlikely event that the community requires additional policemen, they shall contact the Commissioner of Police in Lagos directly.”

Vanguard