Fallen tanker paralyses traffic movement along Ozumba Mbadiwe, VI

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A fallen tanker loaded with 33, 000 litres of Premium Motor Spirits, popularly called Petrol, in a lone accident in the early hours of Friday, has resulted in terrible gridlock along Ozumba Mbadiwe road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Though, the road has been cordoned off to allow for unhindered safe rescue operations as the tanker fell across the road, spilling its content in the process.

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Police, gare at the scene to prevent possible outbreak of fire as well as recover the fallen tanker.

Motorists in and out of Ozumba Mbadiwe and environs have been advised to ply alternative routes to their destinations.