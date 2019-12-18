Falana warns Buhari against allotting oil blocs to individuals

Kindly Share This Story:

…advises against the $29.6bn loan

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Human Right lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, Wednesday, warned President Muhammadu Buhari against allotting oil blocs to individuals in the country.

Falana vowed to drag the President to court if he does otherwise.

He spoke as a guest lecturer at a Public lecture entitled: “Politics In Nigeria, Finding A Balance Between Political Interest And The Demand For Good Governance” organised by Imeri Convergence 2019.

On the proposed $29.6bn loan approval being sought by the President at the Senate, Falana said the nation would be plunged into perpetual indebtedness which generation unborn would bear part of the brunt if the Senate should approve the loan.

The nation according to him “is currently serving its debt with 50 per cent of its annual budget.

Instead of taking loans, he advised the present administration to block leakages in the system.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to take their destiny in their hands.

On the allocation of oil blocs, the human right lawyer said “non of the beneficiaries of oil blocs in the past had the technology to explore the oil, but rather they travel abroad to look for companies they sell or lease the oil blocs to at huge amount of money.

Falana described the sharing of oil blocs as a corrupt way politicians share the wealth among themselves and their associates.

On restructuring, he said that the present administration was not interested in the issue of restructuring and that Nigerians should stop thinking President Buhari will do it.

On Sowore travails, Falana expressed worries that the present administration prefers obeying other country’s court verdicts while disobeying the ones in Nigeria.

” If you continue to disobey court orders no country will invest in this country. If you want Nigeria to work then our government must obey court orders.

He described Sowore as a victim of injustice.

Senator Bode Olajumoke charged politicians to shun politics of bitterness for the development of the nation.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu enjoined the people to always express their grievances in a way that would not encroach the rights of others.

One of the discussants, Chief Sola Ebiseni condemned the lopsidedness in the appointment in the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), saying Ondo State should produce the next Managing Director of the commission.

He was, however, advised by Falana to drag the Federal Government to court , saying it’s a breach of the Act that established the Commission.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: