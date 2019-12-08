Falana, Odinkalu, Ozekhome, DSS to clash at Human Rights Summit

Leading human rights activists are set for a face-off with the top brass of Directorate of State Security (DSS) and Nigerian Police at the 2019 “Human Rights Summit” in Lagos.

The summit which is regarded by human rights watchers as the largest gathering of such activists is usually an open event with no cost to attend and this year’s encourages more youths participation.

The organiser said that in line with this year’s theme, many university and high school students have also been invited to attend the summit.

“Under our generic call to action ‘Stand Up for Human rights,’ we aim to celebrate the potential of youth as constructive agents of change, amplify their voices, and engage a broad range of global audiences in the promotion and protection of rights. The campaign, led by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), is designed to encourage, galvanise, and showcase how youth all over the world stand up against racism, hate speech, bullying, discrimination, and climate change, to name a few.”

According to a statement by Messrs Okey Ilofulunwa and Emeka Nwadioke, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos Branch Human Rights Committee and “Human Rights Summit 2019 Planning Committee” respectively, the summit will hold on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1 pm at the AGIP Recital Hall of MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Among the leading lights of the movement who have committed to attend the event are fiery crusader, Mr Femi Falana SAN who will chair the occasion and Prof. Anselm Chidi Odinkalu, former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) who is the Keynote Speaker. The theme of the summit is “Youth standing up for human rights: the case for Nigeria.”

The list of panellists includes such heavyweights as Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN; Mrs Ayo Obe, former President of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO); Mr Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, and Mr. Monday Ubani, former NBA 2nd Vice President.

Other panellists are the United National Special Adviser on Human Rights, Mr Martin Ejidike; Mr. Yusuf Bichi, Director General of Directorate for State Security (DSS) and Head, AIG Zone 2, Nigeria Police Force, Lagos, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu.

Among the dignitaries expected at the summit are the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba, Special Guest of Honour; Lagos State Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN, Guest of Honour and former NBA President, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, Guest of Honour.

