Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday alleged that Nigerian Government is faking his Facebook page and using it to sponsor attacks, while also colluding with Facebook Nigeria in removing his followers and reducing the reactions to his post.

He alleged that the action of the Nigerian Government and Facebook Nigeria is in an effort to demoralise the IPOB activist base and give the misleading impression that not many people are interested in exposing the ills of the alleged totalitarian All Progressives Congresses, APC, the government in Nigeria.

Mazi Kanu in a statement he personally signed, titled, “Facebook Nigeria has become another corrupt entity of the terror-sponsoring Fulani Government” said he and IPOB as a group have made an official complaint to Facebook headquarters in California USA and expects the management to clear its reputation, and desist from the shameful act.

The IPOB leader further alleged that Nigerian government in connivance with Facebook Nigeria is directing his followers to numerous fake “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu” Facebook page, allegedly cloned by Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services, DSS in an effort to defraud the public and control the narrative.

He, however, stated that he will continue to expose evil in Nigeria, fight for the enthronement of justice for all and restoration of Biafra regardless of the corrupt tendencies of Facebook Nigeria, and the effort by the Nigerian government conceal the truth.

Mazi Kanu’s statement read, “I wish to apologise to my followers on Facebook for the Nigerian government-sponsored attack on my page with the help of corrupt Facebook local staff based in Lagos.”

“Facebook Nigeria in collusion with the Nigerian government is removing my followers and reducing the reactions to my post in an effort to demoralise our activist base and give the misleading impression that not many people are interested in exposing the ills of the totalitarian Fulani APC regime and Biafra restoration.

“Facebook is actively preventing the general public from accessing the truthful messages that I publish.

“Tactfully, they are directing my followers to numerous fake “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu” Facebook page cloned by Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of States Services, DSS, with the help of Facebook Nigeria in an effort to defraud the public and control the narrative.

“IPOB had on many occasions reported these fake Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Facebook accounts to their highly corrupt Nigeria office, but it continues to be an active participant in this massive effort to deceive the public.

“This present attack has come in the critical time when Nigeria, West Africa and Biafra land are experiencing the horrific slaughter of 11 Christians in Nigeria during this goodwill season of Christmas.

“Facebook by its actions as part of a wider government effort to clamp down on the truth is knowingly aiding and abating terrorism.

“Also Radio Biafra Facebook page and many front line IPOB activists have also been experiencing this pattern of attack for many months now.”

According to Mazi Kanu, “This shameful practice by Facebook Nigeria to allow the suppression of truth and free speech is indirectly supporting state-sponsored terrorism in Nigeria.”

“IPOB made an official complaint to Facebook headquarters in California USA, and we expect the management to clear its reputation, and desist from this shameful act.

