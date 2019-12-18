Breaking News
FAAN says individuals will not be allowed to escort passengers into airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), says no individual or agency will be allowed to escort passengers into airports, henceforth.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that the move was part of measures to protect passengers and strengthen the ease of doing business in the country.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has directed that only its protocol services and designated Ministry of Foreign Affairs officers will be allowed to escort passengers or to conduct any type of protocol activity after immigration process for departing passengers, and before immigration process for arriving passengers at the airports.

“Consequently, in the interest of our common safety and comfort, all passengers, agencies, and other stakeholders are requested to kindly align their airport activities accordingly.

“In a similar vein, passengers are also advised to please kindly desist from coming to the airports with groups of friends and relatives,” she said.

According to her, the action is aimed at enhancing the safety, comfort, and efficient facilitation of human and vehicular traffic at the airports.

 

