Explosion: Lagos Assembly calls for proper regulation, monitoring of gas sales

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on relevant authorities to ensure proper regulation and monitoring of gas sales to reduce incidents of gas explosion in the state.

The House Deputy Speaker, Mr Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, who presided at the plenary on Monday, called on the state Commissioner for Environment to enforce the relevant laws on the issue.

Eshinlokun-Sanni also called on the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to perform its responsibility on the issue.

He said: “The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources should ensure licenses are given to gas sellers in the state while the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) should give approval on the location of gas stations.

“The government should ensure that the cylinders imported into the country conform to the right standard.

“The House also calls on the Commissioner for Information to embark on aggressive sensitisation programme on the indiscriminate proliferation of gas sales outlets in the state and the use of mobile phones and handling of gas cylinders.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Mr Lukman Olumo, representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency I, during plenary on Monday.

Olumo said that it was important to regulate sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in residential areas to reduce the increasing incidents of gas explosion in the state.

In his contribution, Mr David Setonji (Badagry II), said that some members of his community had been victims of gas explosions in recent past.

Setonji said that up to six people died during a recent gas explosion in Badagry and urged the government to regulate gas sales in the state.

Contributing, Mr Sanni Okanlawon (Kosofe I), said that operators in the sector required education and skill.

“The players and actors must have enough education to do the business. We also need gas detection devices in our gas plants and sales outlets.

“The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development must do something about our physical planning in the state. People just open shops everywhere, so the ministry should be watchful.

“There should be a mandatory provision of gas detection devices. LASEPA should put up education programme to enlighten the players in the sector,” he said.

Also, Mr Noheem Adams (Eti Osa I), decried poor knowledge of handling gas cylinders and the use of substandard cylinders.

He urged the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to set up gas regulation centres for certification and re-certification of gas cylinders.

The Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, said there should be enforcement of the laws and enlightenment of members of the public on the matter.

“We have seen lapses in the enforcement of laws. There must be a physical presence of the regulatory agencies on the location of gas stores.

“Some of the locations were approved without the officers visiting the areas.

“We should be more vigilant and proactive. It is important for SON to regulate the cylinders to check the quality,” he said.

Vanguard

