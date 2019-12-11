Excitement as Akpoti takes free water projects to Kogi central

By Luminous Jannamike

There was excitement in Kogi Central District as candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last governorship election in the state, Barr. Natasha Akpoti, commissioned borehole projects drilled across Okehi and Adavi LGAs of the state.

Speaking to reporters after the commissioning ceremony yesterday, Akpoti said the projects were conceived and executed to demonstrate her appreciation to the people of the senatorial district who stood by her throughout her trying moments.

According to her, the focus of leadership should be service and the restoration of the values that promote growth and development of the society.

She said, “You see, leadership is easy when the focus is to serve the people from a mind of purpose and a heart of determination By the way, our water projects are named Love, Peace, Hope, Faith, Unity, Life.

“We chose words that would liberate the mind of everyone who drinks from these boreholes in order to restore our lost virtues to help grow resilient communities for our greater prosperity.”

The first beneficiaries of the commissioned projects were people of Eika Ohizenyi, Oboroke and Obeiba in Okehi LGA; and Inorere in Adavi LGA of Kogi State.

Vanguard