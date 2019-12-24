Ex-LG boss describes Ugwuanyi as a visionary leader

Kindly Share This Story:

…congratulates newly appointed Uzo uwani LG TC chairman

By Chinedu Adonu

Former chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, LGA, Barr. Fide Ani has extolled the leadership virtues of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, describing him as a visionary and wonderful leader whose style of politics is sincere, inclusive and result-oriented.

Barr. Ani lauded Ugwuanyi for actualizing his vision for the state through his people oriented leadership style, stressing his relentless efforts to reposition the state is fast yielding massive results.

The immediate past chairman, Barr Ani who made this commendation on Monday in Enugu, also congratulated Hon, Barth Ezugwu for his appointment as Transition Committee chairman of the council, urged him to use the opportunity to positively effect lives of people within the area and contribute to governor Ugwuanyi’s infrastructural development plan.

“Ugwuanyi is a man of vision whose style of governance is people oriented. And this singular leadership style has continued to have great impact on the people of the state,” Ani said.

While appreciating the support given to him by the state government and people of Uzo Uwani during his two years administration as council chairman, reiterated his commitment to remain a major part of Ugwuanyi’s empire in government in all ramifications.

“I feel highly elated to have been chosen to serve in that capacity in the past two years, out of thousands of people and abundant human resources in our LGA.

“I am thankful to the great people of Uzo Uwani and God almighty for this rare opportunity and privilege given to me. And I reiterate my commitment to remain a major part of Ugwuanyi’s empire in government in all ramifications;” he concluded.

Vanguard

